Plancorp LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.2 %

EPC opened at $35.53 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Free Report

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

