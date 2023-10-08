Plancorp LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plancorp LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,271 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

