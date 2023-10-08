Plancorp LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

