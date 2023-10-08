Plancorp LLC Increases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,807 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $285,370,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

AEM stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

