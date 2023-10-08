Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.46. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

