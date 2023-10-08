Plancorp LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,592 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %
T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
