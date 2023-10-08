Plancorp LLC Sells 10,197 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

