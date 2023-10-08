Plancorp LLC Sells 116 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.