Plancorp LLC Sells 13,687 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 1.55% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $82,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

