Plancorp LLC Sells 17,468 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.