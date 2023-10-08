Plancorp LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Plancorp LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.