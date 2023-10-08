Portman Square Capital LLP Has $395,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Portman Square Capital LLP decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Portman Square Capital LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA opened at $245.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

