PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAA. Raymond James cut their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

PRAA stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

