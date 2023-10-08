Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

PFBC stock opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 452.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.