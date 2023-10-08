Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

PRIM stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,205 shares of company stock worth $1,469,734 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

