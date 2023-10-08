Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

NYSE PFG opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

