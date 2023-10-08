Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys New Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,331,000 after buying an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,350,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.14. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

