Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PARA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.