Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $103,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,388,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,232,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

