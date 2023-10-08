Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $225,000 in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

