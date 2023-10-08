Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $52,000 in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPRB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

