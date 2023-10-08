Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $71,000 in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 356,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Wearable Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Wearable Devices Ltd. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc.

