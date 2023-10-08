Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $71,000 in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 356,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Wearable Devices Stock Performance
Shares of Wearable Devices stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Wearable Devices Ltd. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Wearable Devices
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wearable Devices
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.