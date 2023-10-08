Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Bolt Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,132.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BOLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

