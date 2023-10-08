Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 1,243 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

VAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

VAL opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

