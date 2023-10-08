Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 652,078 OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 652,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OABIW. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000.

OmniAb Price Performance

OABIW stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

