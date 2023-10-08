Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ PAYOW opened at $0.82 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.