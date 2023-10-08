Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes $280,000 Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $386,969.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,498. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $702 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

