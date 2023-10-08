Privium Fund Management B.V. Takes Position in Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 92.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westrock Coffee by 505.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 732,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 611,555 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WESTW opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

