ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $56.03 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.