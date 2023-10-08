ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,577 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 13.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned 0.49% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $215,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 2.3 %

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

