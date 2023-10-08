ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up 13.7% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned 0.49% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $53.80 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

