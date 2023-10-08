Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.61%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 16,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $98,954.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,788,840.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

