PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

