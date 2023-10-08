Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.