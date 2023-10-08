Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) versus Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Cycle and Severn Trent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Trent 1 4 3 0 2.25

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $23.00 million 10.18 $9.62 million $0.39 24.95 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 34.48

This table compares Pure Cycle and Severn Trent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pure Cycle has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Pure Cycle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Pure Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Pure Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle 41.73% 8.06% 7.22% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pure Cycle beats Severn Trent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes. It serves domestic, commercial, and industrial customers in the Eastern Denver metropolitan region. Pure Cycle Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Watkins, Colorado.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

