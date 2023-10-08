Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,767.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 139.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 189,714 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $582,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.