QUASA Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $129,092.17 and approximately $576.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109464 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,769.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

