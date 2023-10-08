QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $9.01 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,908.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 7,907 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $66,576.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $106,706.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,908.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

