Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Radware has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.8% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,801,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 7.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

