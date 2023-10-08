Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

