Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 881 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.