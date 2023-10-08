Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 267 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.