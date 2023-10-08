Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 267 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.