Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.