Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $149.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

