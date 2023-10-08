Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.4 %

IQV stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.64.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

