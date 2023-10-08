Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 981 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 26.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 88.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $213.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.16 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

