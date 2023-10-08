Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.