Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

