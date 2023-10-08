Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $178,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $163.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.08.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

