Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,268 shares of company stock worth $6,234,130. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

